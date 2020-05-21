After having recovered a large number of fans, the Netflix original series is ready for a final installment and as can be seen in the trailer for the last season of ’13 Reasons Why ‘the secrets of the group of friends could be revealed.

Throughout the previous 3 seasons, the production based on the homonymous book by Jay Asher has touched on various problems that adolescents experience.

The series has received mixed responses, with many viewers and critics praising the show for not shy away from complicated topics like mental health, bullying, and violence, while others worry about portraying the same things.

The trailer for the last season of ’13 Reasons Why ‘shows that the group will seek to preserve their secrets during their final year at Liberty High, since we must remember that at the end of the third season the group incriminated Morty as the person responsible for the crime against Bryce Walker.

But, his former lover, Winston Williams, is determined to prove Morty’s innocence, something that could be seen at the end of the third season when he said to Ani, “He was a human being and he didn’t deserve to be annihilated the way he was. did”.

The group knows that the real culprits for Bryce’s ending are Zach Dempsey, who wounded him, along with Alex Standall, who released him, but that’s not the only secret that friends will have to keep.

In the trailer for the final season of ’13 Reasons Why ‘it can also be seen that the group, in particular Clay Jensen and Justin Foley, have a kind of paranoia and it is no wonder.

Since as Tony Padilla informs you, the weapons that Tyler Down was seen with at the end of the second season have been found by the police, so it is the moment in which everyone should seek to graduate and at the same time cover up both secrets. Will they succeed?

The release date for the fourth and final season of ’13 Reasons Why ‘is June 5, only on Netflix.