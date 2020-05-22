COURT

OAXACA.- Clausura 2020 was canceled this Friday after the meeting of Liga MX and the clubs, who made the decision in a meeting that started at 10 in the morning and whose duration was less than one hour.

The Liga MX reported that there are no conditions to continue due to the Covid-19 pandemic and for this reason the Assembly decided to end it early, as did the Liga MX Femenil tournament.

“This Friday, May 22, 2020, the Extraordinary Assembly of the LIGA MX was held, taking vital decisions that allow us to ensure the health of all the people who make up the LIGA MX family and the integrity of the soccer industry.

“In recent weeks, permanent work meetings and talks have been held with the Health Sector of the Federal Government that would allow us to resume the Clausura 2020 Tournament with full responsibility, without putting any member of the soccer family in Mexico at risk (Players, Technical Bodies, Managers, Referees, Fans and the Media).

“However, the time of the contingency we are living has caused ever greater scheduling restrictions, which do not allow us to maintain competition without putting at risk the members of this great family.” Therefore, in absolute unity, the Assembly Extraordinary of the LIGA MX agreed to conclude the Closing Tournament 2020 of the LIGA MX in its men’s and women’s branches in advance, ”the statement said.

To calculate the Quotient, what was missing from this tournament will be completed, with the results of the clubs in the same conditions, but from the following season; and Cruz Azul y León were chosen for the Concacaf Champions League 2021, being leader and sub-leader of the tournament at the time of suspension.