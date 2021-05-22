Claudio Ranieri says goodbye to Sampdoria

05/21/2021

Alberto Teruel

Claudio Ranieri has decided to put an end to his time at Sampdoria. After two seasons at the helm of the Italian team, the Roman coach will look for a new adventure on the benches. The match against Parma at the Stadio Luigi will be Ferraris will be his last function in the Genoese box.

As reported by the renowned journalist Gianluca di Marzio on his private website, Ranieri’s decision is not motivated by economic issuesHe simply considers that his stage at the head of Sampdoria has come to an end. The Italian coach, who has passed through the benches of Atlético de Madrid, Juventus or Leicester, will be free for the next transfer market.

This decision has taken the executives of Sampdoria by surprise. Just a few weeks ago, the Italian coach declared that his intention was to stay in Genoa. The season at the helm of Sampdoria has not been far from disappointing, as he has managed to settle in ninth position in Serie A, so the exact reasons for his refusal to renew are unknown.

Conductor of the Premier Champion

You can talk at length about Ranieri’s career on the European bench, but if any milestone defines his career, it is that of making Leicester champion. In the 2015/2016 season, the ‘foxes’ managed to win the league title against all oddsas they competed with superior rivals on paper.

Despite having the wind against it, Leicester managed to score 81 points at the end of the season, leading by 10 points to Arsenal, the second classified. Vardy, Mahrez and Kanté took much of the credit for their role on the pitch, but the truth is that Ranieri played a key role in this milestone of English football.