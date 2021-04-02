Claudio Puelles vs. Jordan Leavitt Added to UFC Fight Night June 5

Peruvian Claudio Puelles renewed contract with UFC and you already have your next engagement defined in the octagon The fighter of Pitbull Martial Arts will face Jordan leavitt at UFC Fight Night on June 5.

The match was confirmed by Carlos Contreras Legaspi from Millennium The Thursday evening.

Springs, returns to the Octagon with the intention of extending his winning streak. The Peruvian is coming off a two-win streak. In his last fight, he beat Marcos Mariano by unanimous decision in UFC Mexico. Claudio He is known for his strong grappling, with five victories left by the way of completion.

Leavitt, He comes from winning his official debut in the Octagon. The winner of Contender Series, I knock out Matt wiman with a slam on UFC on ESPN 19. The fighter of Syndicate MMA he is undefeated in his eight bouts. In addition, to have an explosive grappling, with five victories in that way, and three finished only in the first round.

UFC Fight Night June 5 will be held in a place to be defined.