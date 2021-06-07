Claudio Puelles defeats Jordan Leavitt and adds 3 consecutive victories

Peruvian Claudio Puelles returned to the Octagon after almost two years of absence to face prospect Jordan Leavitt. The fight took place within the preliminary card of UFC Vegas 28 held at the UFC Apex.

Puelles’ journey back to the Octagon was not an easy one. Due to the pandemic, the Peruvian was stranded in his country for practically all of 2020. When the opportunity presented itself, Claudio made the decision to sell his car and undertake the trip to Florida to resume his training.

The sacrifice paid off for Puelles as he defeated Jordan Leavitt, who was the favorite. In fact, the American managed to impose conditions in the first round, working from the clinch and controlling the body. He even managed to take the fight to the ground a couple of times but the Peruvian managed to defend himself and regain the vertical.

In the second episode they would open with a kicking duel, until Leavitt looked to bring Puelles to the ground again. The Peruvian would be much more efficient in his defense and work on the ground at this point in the fight. The duel became very technical and locked, with both fighters showing great level on the canvas. Claudio managed to take the top position and punished with a couple of forceful blows.

In the third episode Puelles would change the formula and would be the one who would seek the demolition first. Claudio managed to get over the top once and attacked again with a blow at the canvas. Leavitt tried to sweep him but the Peruvian frustrated his attempt and kept his position. The fight got stuck and the referee put them on their feet, to the frustration of the Peruvian. Upon resuming the actions, Puelles scored another takedown and returned to control at the canvas level to ensure victory.