The hairdresser came by chance to the life of Claudio Cerini (59). He dreamed of being an architect, but in his house he was surrounded by hairdressers – his mother’s husband and brother were dedicated to hair care. Since he was a boy he observed cutting and dyeing techniques, but it was not something that caught his attention. He never imagined that he would become one of the most famous hairdressers in the country. Cerini knew how to make hairdressing a profitable business. It took eighteen years from the time he opened his first store in Marcelo T. de Alvear to open the second one. However, today you already have a hairdressing emporium.

In the mid-1980s he traveled to London to study. After a time in Europe, he returned to Argentina to put what he had learned into practice. “I started in 1985, little by little and with 5 collaborators on Marcelo T. De Alvear street. Today that branch has approximately 100 employees. Then, I opened 7 more branches, plus the Gentlemen’s Club. I have a total of 800 employeesClaudio tells Infobae. In addition, it has an industrial laundry -in which it washes all the uniforms, dressing gowns and towels of its hairdressers- and a distribution center of all the merchandise to supply the supplies of its premises.

The pandemic, like everyone else, forced him to lock himself in his house and close all his hairdressers. Claudio rigorously complies with the isolation but is extremely concerned. “Recovery from the pandemic is going to be long and expensive, very expensive. I have 800 people unemployed since March 20 and, obviously, I am paying their wages without having any economic income. I think that just by the end of the year we are going to have the normalized premises, serving the public, that means that the recovery will be only next year ”.

Cerini says that he is covering the costs with his own capital. Lifetime savings. “The business order was until the 18th. The credits and debits that entered the accounts were absorbed by the checks of the suppliers, L’Oreal, Wella, etc. You have to appeal to your own capital. Banks are not helping“Says the businessman.

Without being able to do a home office, which does not serve him like so many business and commercial owners, he tries to think about how to make sure that this crisis does not hit him so hard, “but I am far from finding the answer,” he laments. In recent days, he campaigned on networks under the hashtag #let us wait for the professionals, inviting people not to cut or dye their hair boring in houses.

Nothing was easy for the entrepreneur in his career. “It is very difficult to work in Argentina because of the inflationary issue, because of the hyper, because of the devaluations, because of the amount of taxes that have to be paid to work, because of the unbalanced labor demand. Also, there is no credit to work. I opened my stores without interruption from 2009 to 2019, generating in each one more than 100 jobs without anyone’s help, ”says the hairdresser.

“It is convenient for banks to help companies with 25 employees more than one with 800. We are not even having the help of paying the wage bill,” says Claudio

Despite the number of employees and hairdressers, Claudio continues to cut his hair in all his salons “because it is what I like to do.

“Thursday and Friday I dedicate myself to cutting. I rotate through all the premises. My profession is to be a hairdresser in the first place and, furthermore, I connect with the client in a way that I couldn’t if I only received a report from human resources ”.

All the famous Argentineans passed and pass through Cerini. In addition, it includes some of the most iconic changes of looks in Argentine fashion such as haircuts Carolina Peleritti and Déborah de Corral. Since then until today Cerini has received celebrities from all walks of life: musicians, actresses, actors, top models and personalities from fashion and art, who trust in the personalized style that is the DNA of the hairdresser.

Without lowering his arms, the businessman feels a lot of anguish in the face of the total quarantine: “Recovering ourselves financially after the pandemic is going to be very hard and will take time.”

