Tuesday June 23, 2020

The Manchester City goalkeeper wanted to support his native Viluco, so he made a contribution to finance a Ferris wheel, which will help nearly 150 people. « You can donate from a kilo of bread to a kilo of fruit, anything is beneficial, » said the two-time champion of America.

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the deficiencies of many families in Chile have become more apparent. For this reason, the Manchester City goalkeeper, Claudio Bravo, wanted to go to the aid of his native Viluco and thus be able to motivate other people so that they can contribute to the neediest in the country.

Shit it’s hard to be without water! One’s mission is to always empathize with the neediest. This warrants it to call for people to collaborate with more things, not only can you help in a work, you also have to empathize with many aspects of the people who are having a hard time, « said the two-time champion of America on TVN .

The one trained in Colo Colo added that «imagine today there is a lot of rain in Chile, there are people who may be raining their houses, maybe someone can help them. You can donate from a kilo of bread to a kilo of fruit, anything is beneficial ».

The former Barcelona contributed to finance a Ferris wheel, which will allow about 150 people to have access to water. For this reason, the goalkeeper’s wife, Carla Pardo, also expressed her wish that more people could support those who need it, just as they did with the town located in Buin.

« If we make this contact and we agree to show our lives, to speak and to let this be known, it is so that people empathize and can look a little further, they can ask how a neighbor is, some family member, how is the situation in others places ”, sentenced the couple of the meta that sounds in Arsenal and Galatasaray.