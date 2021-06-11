Claudio Bravo, Arturo Vidal and Alexis lead Chile

06/10/2021 at 10:35 PM CEST

The golden generation of Chilean football, the one that lifted the Copa América in 2015 and 2016 and of which they are part Betis goalkeeper Claudio Bravo with Arturo Vidal and Alexis Sánchez from Inter Milan, make up the backbone of the roster of footballers that the La Roja coach, the Uruguayan Martín Lasarte, designated this Thursday for the dispute in Brazil of the new edition of the tournament.

The technician placed his trust in the experienced Arturo Vidal, Alexis Sánchez, Claudio Bravo, Charles Aránguiz and Gary Medel, without neglecting young promises to close a list of 28 names.

Mauricio Isla, Eduardo Vargas and Eugenio Mena, also winners of those two continental titles, or Erick Pulgar, who lifted the 2016 cup, are also on the list, which reflects the mixture between seniority and youth that Lasarte had been announcing to carry out a renovation of the campus.

Thus, among the new ones, the calls of forward Luciano Arriagada stand out, who has scored three goals in eight games with Colo Colo, the midfielder Marcelino Núñez, midfielder Pablo Aránguiz and defender Daniel González, all of them from the local league.

Other promising youngsters, such as forwards Clemente Montes, Benjamin Brereton and Carlos Palacio, who have been present in the last round of World Cup qualifiers, They will also travel to Brazil.

Some veterans, however, fell from the list despite having been called up for the last two qualifying games for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, are the cases of the historical Jean Beausejour, Fabián Orellana and Luis Jiménez.

Chile integrates the group B of the Copa América, along with Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and Argentina, the latter rival against which La Roja will debut next Monday, June 14.

La Roja arrives at the meeting after playing two World Cup qualifying matches in recent weeks in which they signed two draws: against Argentina at home (1-1) and against Bolivia in Santiago (1-1).

With these results, Chile was located in the seventh position of the qualifiers towards Qatar 2022, with six points.

List of the 28 players called up by Martín Lasarte:Goalkeepers: Claudio Bravo (Real Betis-ESP), Gabriel Castellón (Huachipato) and Gabriel Arias (Racing-ARG).Defenses: Daniel González (Santiago Wanderers), Eugenio Mena (Racing-ARG), Mauricio Isla (Flamengo-BRA), Guillermo Maripán (AS Monaco-FRA), Gary Medel (Bologna-ITA), Enzo Roco (Fatih Karagümrük-TUR), Francisco Sierralta (Watford-GBR) and Sebastián Vegas (Monterrey-MEX).

Midfielders: César Pinares (Gremio-BRA), Pablo Galdames (Vélez-ARG), Tomás Alarcón (O’Higgins), Charles Aránguiz (Bayer Leverkusen-GER), Claudio Baeza (Toluca-MEX), Marcelino Núñez (Catholic University), Pablo Aranguiz (University of Chile), Arturo Vidal (Inter Milan-ITA) and Erick Pulgar (Fiorentina-ITA)

Forwards: Luciano Arriagada (Colo Colo), Alexis Sánchez (Inter de Milan-ITA), Benjamin Brereton (Blackburn Rovers-GBR), Clemente Montes (Catholic University), Carlos Palacios (International-BRA), Jean Meneses (León-MEX), Eduardo Vargas (Atlético Mineiro-BRA) and Felipe Mora (Portland-USA).