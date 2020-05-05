Holder of the team for two seasons and one of the longest-serving figures in the CRB squad, midfielder Claudinei highlighted the expectation of having a great second semester at the Alagoas club.

According to the player who passed the 100 mark with the shirt of Regatiano, the strength that the squad has allows good expectations to be fed both in the state and in other competitions that the CRB continues to dispute.

– We have a great, competitive squad that can make a great year in 2020. The goal is to evolve in these coming months and have great results with the CRB shirt. The group knows its potential and how much it can grow in this sequence of 2020. It just depends on us – he said.

Still going through the period of social isolation and exercising only at home, Claudinei highlighted the expectation of returning to training at the clubs. Something that, for him, will not take long to happen:

– We are very close to this return to training and competitions. We believe that this will happen soon, in the coming months. We have to step up on the physical side, as we will probably have a long game sequence.

The athlete, now 31 years old, still revealed that he was in the crowd so that the Alagoas Championship could be closed. At the moment, there is still no specified return date or even the guarantee that there will be enough dates in the calendar for the end of the state within the four lines.

– We are expecting to close the Alagoas Championship. We want to play the final stretch of the competition and be able to fight for the title of the competition. We hope that everything will be normalized for this to happen – concluded Claudinei.

