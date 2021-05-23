Claudia’s family, the first girl with Menke-Hennekam in Spain, launches an event to raise funds for her research

Claudia’s family, the first girl with Menke-Hennekam in Spain, continues seeking funds for the investigation of his disease. To do this, they have created a sports and solidarity event that will last from June 18 to 27.

The objective is to achieve the maximum possible kilometers during the days of the event, joining the forces of all the volunteers for the fundraising.

Can be done walking, running or cycling, and for the record of the effort made, the kilometers will be recorded through the Strava application.

Informative image of the event: Georgina Coll

You can participate in this solidarity event Both children and adults in any of the modalities, without requiring a minimum number of kilometers.

With the registration to this sports week you will acquire a T-shirt, a bag, a bracelet and a number.

Any of the items can be purchased separately, without having to participate in the event, and this will also help the investigation.

All the money raised will go in full for the investigation that Dr. Menke will develop to alleviate the effects of this disease in people who suffer from it.