Claudia tells that she is “hooked up” with Raúl and calls Toni a “ghost and scoundrel” in ‘The island of temptations’

In the last debate of The Island of Temptations issued this Wednesday, Claudia and Raúl appeared in a very different way from how they were seen in the reunion. There, they explained that they were “ex-boyfriends who are good together” and Raúl shared Claudia’s desire to experiment at 23 years old, for which he had decided to break the relationship.

This time, both were much better emotionally, and they recognized that things were more relaxed and they wanted to settle their stage in reality. Raúl said that this helped him to know how in love he was with Claudia. Although they both maintain that they are not together, they ended up acknowledging that They are “rolled up”, and Claudia said they argue less than before, one of the reasons why he attended the program: “We are not together, but we are better, that would be the definition,” said Claudia.

For his part, Raúl said that both were seeing how the matter evolved, and that they did not need labels or they were meeting no one else. “Are you cool?” They asked on the set. And they both nodded.

Later, the third in contention appeared: Toni. As soon as he entered, he congratulated his partner on their good relationship and Claudia replied with a rapapoor. The reason? Indirect in social networks. After the break up with Raúl, they had “something” for a few weeks, but they remained as friends. But now the canary does not want to know anything about him.

“It is not sincere. You are a ghost and a scoundrel. I have received things that I can teach them because they are on social networks. A video of Tik Tok that you deleted super degrading that said that an aunt went with ‘whoever has the biggest dick’ and you answered that ‘that’s why he left with the motorcycle salesman’ … and they told you that if you put me at four and put a smiling emoji, “she said, visibly angry. For his part, Tony denied that those contents were on the island, Although no one on set believed him.