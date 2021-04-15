Claudia submits Raúl, from ‘The island of temptations’, to a drastic change of ‘look’: “It can hurt sensibilities!”

Raúl and Claudia they left The Island of Temptations together, after broke and she was with Toni for a few weeks, but the love that the couple had is unbreakable and, as much as they are not dating, they are still more united than ever. In fact, in The Debate of Temptations Claudia confessed that “they are rolled up“and that he no longer gets along with whoever was his tempter.

But, while they decide to put a more serious name on their relationship or not, something that a large part of Spain hopes because they want their relationship to succeed as much as Hugo and Lara’s, the couple share unforgettable moments together.

The last of them has been a look change, something that he has done almost as if Raúl and Claudia were blending in with their hair. And is that the canary has finished off the legendary curls of her partner with an iron, making it appear that they both have the same hair.

“Warning! It can hurt sensibilities!” Raúl wrote in the TikTok video in which He showed how his girl smoothed his hair and he wore his silky hair blowing in the wind like he was a model.