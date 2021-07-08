Claudia Sheinbaum intervenes in case ‘YosStop’, local prosecutor will receive her mother

It was the 4th of July when the mother of Yoseline made a video in which he asked Sheinbaum his help to release his daughter, who is in informal preventive detention, as she is accused of the crime of child pornography against Ainara, a victim of rape on May 25, 2018.

The capital president was questioned today regarding the case of YosStop and the message of Marine, after finishing an event in the Historic Center of Mexico City: “I asked the attorney general of Justice, Ernestina godoy, that I could receive the mother. I think they are meeting these days, because it is finally a matter for the Prosecutor’s Office, “he said. Claudia.

YosStop arrested for alleged crime of child pornography

Sheinbaum He specified that “in general, the issue of doing justice, the use of the media itself has to be something that we all have to reflect on. On this particular issue, it seems to me that the Prosecutor’s Office has to address the issue of the aggressors.” In addition to leaving a door open for the youtuber.

Yoseline I would have the possibility of take his process free: “The Accusatory Penal System itself has different elements that allow … that is, jail is not necessarily the only way out. Whenever there is a complaint from a victim, you have to pay attention to the victim.”