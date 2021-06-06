Claudia Sheinbaum goes to vote and calls for democracy

The head of Government Claudia Sheinbaum came to cast her vote this day at the Tlalpan mayor’s office, in San Andrés Totoltepec, on Prolongación Vicente Martínez street.

Exercise democracy, long live democracy “, was the call of the capital’s president prior to exercising her suffrage

On June 1, Sheinbaum indicated: “This call is important for people to come out to participate on Sunday, to exercise their right to choose.”

He considered that “the more participation there is, then the better: many more people make the decision -in this case- of the election of their mayors, mayors, local representatives and federal representatives.”

This Sunday, June 6, in the capital of the country, the 16 incumbents of the mayors, the 66 members of the Congress of Mexico City (33 with a relative majority and 33 with proportional representation) and 160 councilors will be elected. In addition, a vote will be taken to renew the Chamber of Deputies.

