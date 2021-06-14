Claudia Salas (‘Elite’): “The focus this season is more on the characters than the action”

Rebeka (with K, of course) ended the third season of ‘Elite’ feeling more alone than ever, betrayed by everyone around her, forcing her to take refuge in an armor capable of obscuring even that force of nature that is the character of Claudia Salas. But in this fourth season he will not have much time to lick his wounds because the Netflix series has looked for another hurricane to cross his path and turn his life upside down. She is Mencía, the character of Martina Cariddi, and she achieves a chemistry with Salas that can already be felt in the interview we share with the two.

“They both have a lot of character but I think that Mencía has a lying bravery” explains Cariddi. Claudia Salas is delighted with the path of her character and the new records that she reaches: “You see another Rebeca”, move on, “Already in the third he showed a little of his most sensitive side but in the fourth much more, I think that in this season everything is going to be more“.

A different ‘Elite’?

Precisely about the new chapters, the actress affirms: “I notice a change in this season. Perhaps the thriller and suspense are maintained but more than in the other seasons has been bet on hooking with the characters themselves. I think they empathize more with the characters, the relationships that are told have more time in each chapter. The focus is more on conflicts and dilemmas, on the melodramatic part, than on the action, which also has it, but let’s say that now you are walking to a place that seems interesting to me and that I think was necessary for the project: to renew that part and do not repeat the same pattern. And I think the writing team has done it pretty well. “

In our interview we also talked about another of the plot threads that Mencía has this season and that aims to be the most controversial plot of this batch of episodes. We do not reveal details, but Martina Cariddi says that “it has been treated with great care.” On June 18 you can discover what it is with the arrival of the fourth season of ‘Elite’ to Netflix.