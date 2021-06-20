Claudia Martín accepts audio where she demands money, but assures that it was manipulated

Martin He stressed that after having concluded his participation in the telenovela Fuego Ardiente, for now he is looking for work.

Claudia Martín assures that she is at peace. (Mexico Agency)

The actress said that despite the leaking of the audios she is “at peace with myself, throughout my relationship I was always honest, I always gave my best, I always did what I thought was the best in a marriage and that’s why I am calm, there are simply things that end and I am focusing on continuing with my life, on taking therapy, on continuing with my career … on supporting myself with family, my loved ones, my friends.

“Of course it is not easy, it has not been easy, it has been painful, especially since I have kept my life very private. Unfortunately there comes the point where, if I liked to say all this, the moment they make a manipulation of information as if I was demanding something in exchange for something else, then yes, I do not agree, “he added.

Finally, on whether he regrets what he said, Claudia He replied: “What is unfortunate is that it is public. I believe that each couple has their divorce process and this time the regrettable thing is that it has been public; it is simply part of a conversation, it is not the entire conversation and I do not have to either. give more information about that conversation. “