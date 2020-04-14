Telemundo-

Your browser does not support iframes.

The Instagram profile of Claudia Galván It has become the best place for Lorenzo Méndez’s ex It shows off its lush curves, but this time it surprised its followers with a sensual photo.

And it is that Galván uploaded a photograph in which he poses in a very sensual way and showing off his new and outlined figure, although it is not the first time that Claudia raises the temperature in this way.

Just take a look at the postcards she uploads on this platform, to realize how sexy she can be and the photos she shares on the beach, a place that has become one of her favorites to show off her anatomy.

DO NOT MISS:

Fabiola Campomanes, at 47, is a real temptation

Grettell Valdez, at 43, seems that time does not pass by her

Telemundo