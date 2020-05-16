After facing a period in which she alternated victories and defeats, Cláudia Gadelha decided to change the course of her career and began preparing for fights. under the command of coaches Mark Henry and Ricardo ‘Cachorrão’ Almeida in New Jersey, United States.

At present, a year after the move and about to face Angela Hill in the UFC Jacksonville this Saturday, May 16, 2020, the fighter who competes in the strawweight division indicated that the affection received from the coaches, in addition to the new training philosophy, will be essential in his career in search of a new opportunity to compete in the category belt.

With several years living in the United States, Gadelha admits the desire to return to Brazil, especially for the people he left behind. Despite this, during a conversation with the press on the virtual media day, the Brazilian praised the family atmosphere of her training camp in New Jersey, a fact that, according to her, helps her focus on her career and put aside the lack caused by the distance from family and friends.

The longing that the fighter feels currently mixed with concern for the health and safety of their parents due to the coronavirus pandemic. From a distance, ‘Claudinha’ monitors the situation of both, already older and, therefore, of the risk group.

Aware of the severity of the disease, especially with the precariousness of public health services in the northeast region of Brazil, where her parents live, The athlete from Rio Grande do Norte admitted that everyone is scared at the moment, but emphasized that both remain healthy..

At the UFC since 2014, Cláudia Gadelha has a solid track record in the organization, including a straw belt dispute in which she was defeated by Joanna Jedrzejczyk by unanimous decision of the judges. In her last five fights, the athlete records three wins and two setbacks.

