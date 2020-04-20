Claudia Fontán tearfully recalled Horacio Fontova. The actress and artist met when she was 19 and he 35 and they were together more than fifteen years. La Gunda assured that much of the woman she is today is thanks to whoever was her partner.

“Eh … it is very difficult for me to say something, right here I am on the radio and we cannot ignore it, but what can I say about a person who it was, it was my love, my companion of so many years and a huge guy, an unforgettable guy, if he went through your life he left a mark forever ”Fontán said with a broken voice and amid tears The 100, after Guido Kaczka gave way after announcing the humorist’s departure.

The actress asked “Remember him with his joy and with his songs” and immediately the image of him with his guitar came to him: “I listen and remember playing in the home kitchen, composing and always generating joy, a very intelligent guy who made me almost everything I am.”

“I don’t have much more to say. I want us to remember him with his music, with his art and with love ”, The actress closed, who after separating from the musician always had an excellent relationship with him.

To close the block, the driver of No is all said presented the theme of Fontova “Come into my home”, especially requested by who your partner was, since the song reminded him of the moments lived together.

Fontova died this morning at the Finochietto Sanatorium in the city of Buenos Aires where he had been hospitalized for some time, as confirmed to Teleshow from the Argentine Association of Actors.

“We regret to report the death of our dear companion Horacio‘ El Negro ’Fontova, after fighting for years, as the warrior he always was, with an illness”, They published from the Instagram account of the National Institute of Music. “For INAMU it is tremendously painful to dismiss our brother and companion from so many struggles and joys. We will never finish thanking you for your commitment to music and to just and noble causes ”.

As an actor he won two Martín Fierro with the character of Sonia Braguetti in the program Nothing is worse, one like “Revelation” and another like “Best Comedic Actor”. In 1998 he created and starred in the Delicatessen humor show with the cast of Diego Capusotto, Fabio Alberti and other Argentine humorists, which was broadcast by America TV.

But he is also remembered as a musician, a discipline whose moment of greatest exposure was with Fontova and his Nephews, in the 80s, thanks to the song “I feel good”. However, his career had started before, with bands like Patada de Mosca and Dúo Nagual, and before success he had put together Fontova and La Foca and Fontova Trío.

Although his music made him laugh, he once clarified: “The music is not humorous. There are always delusional interventions of mine, I tell things, but let’s say that the music is seriously made ”.