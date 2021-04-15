Claudia Cardinale in Frame Covers

Frames

Claudia cardinale, an essential diva of Italian cinema, turns 83. We celebrate it by remembering that she was the star of seventeen covers of FOTOGRAMAS magazine between 1960 and 1973, which one do you prefer?

Claudia Cardinale on the cover of number 609 of FOTOGRAMAS of July 29, 1960.

Claudia Cardinale on the cover of number 659 of FOTOGRAMAS, July 14, 1961.

Claudia Cardinale on the cover of number 668 of FOTOGRAMAS of September 15, 1961.

Claudia Cardinale on the cover of number 674 of FOTOGRAMAS of October 27, 1961.

Claudia Cardinale on the cover of issue 692 of FOTOGRAMAS magazine of March 2, 1962.

Claudia Cardinale on the cover of number 705 of FOTOGRAMAS of June 1, 1962.

Claudia Cardinale on the cover of number 727 of FOTOGRAMAS, November 2, 1962.

Claudia Cardinale on the cover of number 737 of FOTOGRAMAS, January 11, 1963.

Claudia Cardinale on the cover of number 757 of FOTOGRAMAS, May 31, 1963.

Claudia Cardinale on the cover of FOTOGRAMAS magazine number 774, September 27, 1963.

Claudia Cardinale on the cover of number 841 of FOTOGRAMAS, of November 27, 1964.

Claudia Cardinale on the cover of number 913 of FOTOGRAMAS, April 15, 1966.

Claudia Cardinale on the cover of number 924 of FOTOGRAMAS, July 1, 1966.

Claudia Cardinale on the cover of number 940 of FOTOGRAMAS, October 21, 1966.

Claudia Cardinale on the cover of number 967 of FOTOGRAMAS, April 28, 1967.

Claudia Cardinale on the cover of number 1121 of FOTOGRAMAS, April 10, 1970.

Claudia Cardinale on the cover of FOTOGRAMAS number 1,281, dated May 4, 1973.

