Claudia Álvarez teaches Mandarin Chinese to her one-year-old daughter and impresses by showing the progress

To the Mexican actress Claudia Alvarez you are greatly interested in his daughter Kira Rovzar is very well prepared for the future, that is why from now that she is one year old, Álvarez is taking the opportunity to teach him another language.

It was the same actress who shared on her social networks that your daughter is already taking classes for learn to read and speak Mandarin Chinese at the same timeShe even proudly showed the progress her little girl has made in these lessons.

All this he made known through his Instagram stories where he answered his followers questions about it and also He explained why he decided that this is a good time for Kira to study Chinese and not another language.

“English is going to have it yes or yes in school and Mandarin is the most widely spoken language. It makes me the most complex and It seems like the best time for me to learn languages ​​and I do it while playing, so it’s incredible. I am happy and it is going very well ”, assured Claudia.

As he commented, he has had time to educate himself about how a baby learns and found that between the ages of 0 to 5, children are more able to easily retain what they are taught.

“What I have found out is that from zero to five years is when they have the greatest neuroplasticity, the most neurological connections, so they are also sponges,” he explained.

It is worth mentioning that Claudia has been judged on several occasions for the teaching methods that she is implementing with her daughter, but the best part of this is that the public now could not help but be surprised by the intellectual capacity that the little girl showed to have at such a young age.