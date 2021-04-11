Claudia Álvarez boasts the great relationship she has with Billy Rovzar’s daughter

Among the photos that the telenovela star shared on his social networks to congratulate Alex Rovzar, one in which he is seen posing next to María Fernanda Gamboa, ex-wife of Billy Rovzar and mother of his older children, drew attention. made it clear that he has an excellent relationship with her.

Alexandra and Billy Rovzar (Instagram / billyrovzar)

For his part, Billy Rovzar did not miss the opportunity to congratulate his eldest daughter and wrote to her how proud he is of her. “Today you reach your 18 years in your best version, as a woman full of strength, beauty and intelligence. Thank you for being my guide on how to be a better dad, man and human being,” the producer expressed on his Instagram profile. .

Billy and Claudia got married in 2016 after five years of dating, and on December 26, 2019 they welcomed their daughter Kira. Since the beginning of their relationship, Claudia and Billy’s eldest daughter have proven to have a wonderful relationship.