Claudette regains strength from tropical storm, after causing 13 deaths

Tropical Depression Claudette strengthened to become a tropical storm again as it moved over the open sea in the Atlantic Ocean. Claudette left serious damage in Florida and at least 12 dead in Alabama after dumping heavy rain as it passed through the southeastern United States.

Miami World / telemundo51

According to the 8:00 am ET Monday bulletin from the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Claudette was 15 miles west of Duck, North Carolina, and 30 miles south of Norfolk. , Virginia.

The system had maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour, and it was moving in an east-northeast direction at a translation speed of 28 miles per hour.

Claudette is expected to continue moving over the coast of the United States and pass near or over Nova Scotia, Canada on Tuesday.

As it moves toward the Atlantic, maximum sustained winds have increased to about 40 mph (65 km / h) with stronger gusts. These winds occur mainly over the water, southeast of downtown Claudette. Some additional strengthening is possible over the western Atlantic Ocean this Monday. Claudette is forecast to become a post-tropical cyclone on Tuesday afternoon and dissipate on Tuesday night.

It was previously estimated that Claudette would leave between 2 to 4 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 6 inches in southeastern Georgia, north Florida, and central and coastal South Carolina to central and eastern North Carolina.