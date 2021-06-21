Claudette is over the Atlantic and away from the US

15 minutes. Tropical Storm Claudette is over the Atlantic Ocean and is already moving away from the US, after causing at least 13 deaths as it passed through Alabama and damaging areas of that state, Florida and Georgia, the National Hurricane Center reported on Monday. (NHC) of the USA.

The center of Claudette, the third tropical storm this year in the Atlantic basin and the first to touch the United States, was at 10:50 a.m. local time over the western Atlantic Ocean.

In the early morning hours a warning was issued in anticipation that the phenomenon would again reach the force of a tropical storm. However, a few hours later, the NHC discontinued the alert.

Claudette made landfall on the northern coast of the Gulf of Mexico in the early hours of Saturday. Shortly before it reached the category of tropical storm and did so with winds of 45 miles per hour (75 km / h).

In its advance through the southeastern United States, this low pressure front gradually lost strength until it degraded into a tropical depression. However, on the night from Sunday to Monday, Claudette regained strength and returned to the characteristics of a tropical storm.

Claudette is projected to pass just south of Nova Scotia in Canada on Tuesday, then dissipate.

Claudette’s victims

Alabama is the hardest hit state by Claudette, with a total of 13 deaths in accidents caused by rain and wind.

10 people, the vast majority children, were killed when a van and a car collided on a freeway near Montgomery in heavy rain.

In another accident, a father and son were killed when a tree fell on their house in the vicinity of Tuscaloosa.

In addition, a woman lost her life whose car went off the road and fell into a stream also in Alabama. They are also looking for a man who is believed to have fallen into an overflowing river in the same state.

Less intense season

According to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), on which the NHC depends, this hurricane season in the Atlantic will be less intense than that of 2020, but more active than normal.

NOAA forecasts the formation of 13 to 20 named tropical storms and 6 to 10 hurricanes. Of these, between 3 and 5 would be of a higher category (3, 4 and 5 on the Saffir-Simpson scale).

This Atlantic hurricane season will have “above normal” activity. However, it is ruled out that it is similar to that of 2020, which broke all-time records with 30 named storms, according to NOAA administrator Ben Friedman.