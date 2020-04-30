O Mestre do Sabor, Globo’s culinary reality show, premieres his 2nd season this Thursday, 30. The E + talked to Claude Troisgros, chef and presenter who commands the unprecedented attraction in times of replay on TV due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

“Right now, Brazilians need more than ever to believe in their country. I believe it will be very positive to be able to present ‘fresh’ and full of energy content. The greatest responsibility will be to enter the BBB schedule, a consolidated program”, he analyzes .

Big Brother Brasil, cited by Troisgros, came to an end on Monday, the 27th, and brought Thelma as champion. In addition to the TV audience, it was also a success on social networks: in the Paredão disputed between Manu, Prior and Mari, there were more than 1.5 billion votes, a world record.

Comparisons between Mestre do Sabor and MasterChef

Regarding the fact that some people treat Mestre do Sabor as a kind of “Globo’s MasterChef”, Claude Troisgros stresses that these are different reality shows: “They have no reason to compare. MasterChef [da Band] it is a successful program and I take this opportunity to congratulate the team. They have a well-defined format of competition. “

“Mestre do Sabor is an original format of ours, a reality focused on the valorization of Brazilian cuisine. Professional chefs are challenged to transform Brazilian products into creative or traditional dishes, which surprise the palate”, he explains.

Differences between open and closed TV

Asked about a possible comparison between closed TV and his current work ahead of Mestre do Sabor, at Globo, Claude Troisgros comments: “The difference in structure is great if we talk about the technical part, mainly. Now, demand and collection are also bigger. The reach of open TV is really amazing. “

“I have been working with TV in Brazil for more than 15 years and I did feel a difference after the 1st season of Mestre do Sabor. And the recognition on the street is much greater. People talk to me and Batista as if they know us, it is a good affection to receive “, he completes.

Repechage, the novelty of Mestre do Sabor

The 2nd season of Mestre do Sabor has a new stage: the recap, which will take place between Duels and Na Peneira.

“It is always possible to innovate. We arrived in this 2nd season with a new stage, much awaited by the public, masters and candidates, which is the recap. It is a test that increases the dynamics of the program and the participants’ expectations of being in the final”, he points out Claude.

When will the final of the 2nd season of Mestre do Sabor

THE end of the 2nd season of Mestre do Sabor is scheduled to go live next July. Troisgros hopes that, by then, the situation will have re-established in relation to the social isolation measures caused by the new coronavirus pandemic.

“I have faith that by July our country has already overcome the pandemic. Until then, during social isolation, the public will be able to follow the program’s recipes and have fun at home,” he says.

The presenter also talks about how he has followed the situation in France, his native country: “My father and brothers live there and we speak daily. The concern with the social and financial impact is the same as ours here in Brazil”.

Rafael Costa e Silva, the new judge of Mestre do Sabor

Because of the new coronavirus pandemic, the chef José Avillez decided to return to Portugal when the episodes of the first month of the new season of Mestre do Sabor were already recorded.

Rafael Costa e Silva, a Rio de Janeiro chef who will make his debut on the reality show, was called to his place. “We have a very similar style in the competition. What sets us apart is that Avillez is more emotional, he cries more than I do. [risos]”, compares.

About how he deals with Mestre do Sabor participants, Rafael comments: “As everyone is an experienced chef, I try to avoid interfering in their work, I try to act more as someone who will guide them than as someone who will define the next steps”.

The chef comments that he was also leaving for Europe, where he would participate in an event, which ended up being canceled by the pandemic: “It was time to reorganize the agenda to be able to take over the recordings.”

Asked if he would like to return to Mestre do Sabor in a new season, Rafael does not think twice: “If you invite me, it is obvious that I would like to do it.”

“Actually, I wish I had done it since the 1st. If they think of my name for the 3rd [temporada], it will be an honor and a privilege to be able to participate “, he continues.

Costa e Silva also stresses that the will to stay does not prevent Avillez’s return: “Why not make four teams? It would be an unparalleled honor”.

Monique Alfradique at Mestre do Sabor

The 2nd season of Mestre do Sabor will also feature the debut of Monique Alfradique on the program.

Regarding reconciling work as an actress and the role of presenter, Monique comments: “I totally believe that it is possible to reconcile, as well as reconcile any film, TV and theater project. Right now, during the isolation, I put into practice an interview project in my Instagram, in live format “.

She also points out that it is not her first job in the role: “I came to have an experience as a presenter on a local news and variety program in Niterói, but now, after so many years, being at Mestre do Sabor has been incredible”.

“It is nice to know that soon people will have something new to watch, have fun and be moved to. I am grateful to be able to bring the public a little joy and motivation so that we can go through it all together virtually,” he added.

How the Taste Master works

The 2nd season of Mestre do Sabor will debut this Wednesday, 30, on Globo.

In all, there will be 18 chefs participating in the dispute for one of the four places in the final. For that, they will have to go through seven phases: Entrance Plate, In Pressure, Duel, Repechage, In Sieve, Semifinal and the Final itself.

In addition to Claude Troisgros and his faithful squire Batista, there is a team of judges composed of Léo Paixão, Kátia Barbosa and José Avillez (1st part) / Rafael Costa e Silva (2nd part). Monique Alfradique will be the presenter.

The winner of Mestre do Sabor will receive a prize of R $ 250 thousand.

Most of the program’s 2nd season was recorded in early March 2020. The final is expected to be shown live in July.

The steps of Mestre do Sabor

Appetizer: chefs prepare a dish to be evaluated by the masters. If one likes it, the candidate joins the program, and if more than one likes it, he chooses the team, similarly to The Voice Brasil. 18 participants will be chosen.

In Pressure: there are two rounds of proof. In the first, the Confiança Menu, the teams make a three-course menu, evaluated by Claude and Batista. The best is immune for the following week.

In the second, the Battle of the Cucas, the masters save one or two chefs, and those who remain carry out an individual test. Now, the evaluation is from the masters and there may be one or two eliminations per episode.

Dueling: Similar to ‘mata-mata’, with the difference that, in this 2nd season of Mestre do Sabor, the losers go to the recap.

Repechage: Individual event held by chefs who lost the duels. The top three advance to a second race. The winner returns to the contest for the Master of Flavor award.

In the Sieve: An immunity test is performed. The three best participants go to the Mestre do Sabor semifinal. The rest participate in a 2nd race, and a chef leaves the competition.

Semifinal: The first event has the participation of five chefs. Claude Troisgros evaluates and saves two of them, who go to the final of Mestre do Sabor. In the second test, the masters evaluate the dishes of the remaining three chefs, eliminating one.

Final: In the first test, the four finalist chefs cook their dishes, and the best two proceed to the final final, whose winner becomes the Master of Flavor and takes the prize of R $ 250 thousand.

.