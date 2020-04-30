Like other areas of society, gastronomy is also burning neurons in order to circumvent the adversities resulting from the coronavirus pandemic. Each follows a path, seeking alternatives to survive the temporary closure of its establishments. Ahead of the gastronomy reality Mestre do Sabor, which will debut a new season this Thursday, 30, Claude Troisgros has at his side, in addition to the faithful squire Batista, his peers Léo Paixão, Kátia Barbosa and Rafael Costa e Silva, who integrate the attraction as jurors. In addition to being on the program, everyone needs to find ways to keep their businesses going, trying to stay in this phase of social isolation (see below for alternatives found by chefs).

Born in France 64 years ago and graduated from the School of Hospitality Thonon les Bains, chef Claude Troisgros arrived in Brazil in 1979. Keeping his charming accent, of which he is proud, the cook has made history for Brazilian lands, staying ahead of its restaurants and, mainly, captivating the television audience, even starring in some programs.

“My accent is genuine, I speak French with my father and brothers daily, so it ends up reinforcing the accent. I think it became a trademark.” Friendly and always with a wide smile, with the faithful squire Batista at his side, he was nationally known for his attitude towards attractions like Que Marravilha! and its Chato pra Comer version, from GNT. And it’s also the case of the most recent reality, Flavor Master, which premieres tonight at Globo.

With gastronomy in his line, he is the grandson and son of big names in the area in France and, consequently, in the world. Since he arrived here, he had the goal of valuing Brazilian cuisine. Conquered his space in the country, the chef captivates with his way of speaking and acting, becoming the subject of a documentary, which followed him on the roads, traveled on his motorcycle.

Ahead of Mestre do Sabor, this season he warns that there will be news, such as the participation of actress Monique Alfradique, responsible for showing the backstage. In addition to it, the program also includes the entry of chef Rafael Costa e Silva, who replaces the Portuguese cook José Avillez. “We also have changes in the events, which now have the recap stage”, warns Claude.

Showing great affection for this work on TV, the chef explains that the first selection of participants is made by the production. In all, there will be 18 in the initial competition. “I participate with Boninho and other directors of the second selection, through recipes and videos that are sent”, he explains. And he recalls that the elimination phase, which is based on the previous season, is full of emotion, as some cooks are eliminated by minimal differences and this, for him, “makes the heart race and thrills all the time”. The chef points out that the evidence in which small producers tell their life story marked him a lot.

With regard to the current moment, Claude makes it clear that the work of sanitizing food when they arrive from outside is very important, but this regardless of the situation now, as cleaning must always happen, with everything, fruits, vegetables, greens. “At the door of my house, we have masks, alcohol gel and we receive everything using a mask. We pass alcohol on everything – first on the outside, on the packaging, before storing.”

But, when talking about Claude, there is no way to avoid remembering his co-worker, João Batista or, as he is popularly known, Batista, someone who represents a lot. “He’s a brother,” says Claude. “We have known each other for almost 40 years and our relationship is one of friendship, trust and a lot of respect. We just need to look at ourselves to know what the other is thinking and wants to do”, says the chef. The feeling, of course, is reciprocal. Batista reveals that he has been working in restaurants with Claude since he left Paraíba almost 38 years ago. “We have many stories together. I also consider him as a brother. I learned a lot from Claude, but I was also able to teach some things about Brazilian cuisine, especially in the Northeast. Claude is always open to suggestions. This exchange that the public sees on TV is true. “

For Baptist, the fact that this good receptivity of the public to the pair is visible is due to the fact that people “perceive that there is a true feeling. That there is nothing combined. It is all spontaneous”, he adds.

Who are the chefs ahead of ‘Mestre do Sabor’ and how are their restaurants during the quarantine

Claude Troisgros (Olympe, Le Blond, Chez Claude, CT Brassserie, CT Boucherie)

Charismatic, the French chef living in Brazil is one of the pioneers in the gastronomic program that floods the channels. In addition to being ahead of Mestre do Sabor on open TV, he participated in programs such as The Taste Brasil and Que Marravilha! on the GNT channel.

In Rio de Janeiro, where he lives, he runs the Troisgros Brasil restaurant group, which has six houses, Le Blond, CT Brasserie, CT Boucherie (with branches in Leblon and Barra) and Chez Claude. At the beginning of the year, the chef was preparing the opening of the branch of Chez Claude, a French bistro, at Itaim Bibi. In the face of the covid-19 pandemic, the opening was postponed. The group created a collection channel (benfeitoria.com / troisgrosbrasil) so that customers can donate any amount to compensate for the loss of earnings of employees (lounge and kitchen), who are not receiving a tip.

Leo Paixão (Glouton, Nicolau, Nico Sandwiches)

In front of three houses in Belo Horizonte (the Glouton restaurant, the Nicolau bar and the Nico sandwich house), the chef from Minas Gerais returns as one of the reality’s mentors. Graduated in medicine from the Federal University of Minas Gerais, Paixão studied gastronomy in France and opened his first home in the Minas Gerais capital, Glouton, seven years ago, where he works from Minas Gerais ingredients with high gastronomy techniques, with re-readings of recipes such as chicken with okra and oxtail. In quarantine, with the houses closed, he has been teaching recipes on his Instagram account (@leonardopaixao).

Kátia Barbosa (Aconchego Carioca, Bar Kalango)

Creator of one of the most emblematic recipes of the contemporary Brazilian recipe, the feijoada cake, the chef from Rio de Janeiro Kátia Barbosa also returns in the second season of Mestres do Sabor. A regular at Aconchego Carioca, the bar where the delicacy was born, Claude personally invited the chef to participate in the reality show. The Brazilian food bar already has three addresses in the city, in addition to a kiosk in Praia do Leme.

Rafael Costa e Silva (Lasai)

New to the program, Rio de Janeiro chef Rafa Costa e Silva arrives to replace Portuguese José Avillez, who hurried back to Portugal to take care of his restaurants there due to the coronavirus pandemic. The invitation came from Avillez himself. Its restaurant in Rio, Lasai, works only with a tasting menu. In addition to holding a Michelin star, he is in 24th place in the 2019 list of the 50 best restaurants in Latin America. In the pandemic, the chef gave vacations to all employees, and joined the collective financing system (benfeitoria.com/lasai) as a way of maintaining salaries. The first goal has already been reached. Until May 26, the initiative will be open in order to reach the second goal, set at R $ 108,500 (payment of the second month without operation, if necessary). For each value, there is a counterpart. The money that is not needed to pay these months of wages will be donated to small organic producers and partner fishermen. / RENATA MESQUITA

