Classy definition! See the goals of the tie between Chile and Bolivia



Sergio Raul Cortes Camacho June 9, 2021, 05:00 am

Marcelo Moreno Martins turned equality into a category performance.

Chile and Bolivia closed the day in a complex duel, which leaves more satisfaction for those from the highlands. The scoring was opened by Erick Pulgar, but from a penalty, Marcelo Moreno Martins tied, in a great penalty definition.