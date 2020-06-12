95 days later he returned LaLiga Santander 2019-2020 with the Seville derby in the Sánchez Pizjuán, what i end up with Sevilla win over Betis (2-0). The triumph allows the team to Lopetegui reaffirm in the third position, with 50 points, behind the FC Barcelona, ​​leader with 58 and the Real Madrid, second with 56.

06/12/2020

Act at 09:25

CEST

Lucas Ocampos sevillista led the triumph and also inscribed his name in the legend of the club; his penalty goal in the 56th minute, with which he opened the scoring, also served him to chain 5 consecutive games marking and equalizing the best streak in the history of the whole of Nerve. The Argentine attacker also participated in the second goal, assisting Fernando, in a great strategy action on a corner kick, in the 62nd minute. On the other hand, Ruby, a green and white coach, extended his negative dynamics before the Seville who has not been able to win in any of the 6 games played, with a balance of 1 draw and 5 losses.

It will not be until Saturday when the leader, the FC Barcelona, who will play in the field of Majorca also at 22:00. For this shock Quique Setién recovers Luis Suarez, He has been down since February, which will allow him to line up his 11th gala, with which he will add a new victory that will keep him at the top of the table. The Balearic Islands are in a relegation position, eighteenths with 25 points, one of salvation, but this season they were already defeated in They are Moix large teams such as Real Madrid, Valencia or Villarreal.

Sunday it is the turn of the set of Zidane to be measured at Eibar, from 7:30 p.m. For this clash, to be played in Valdebebas for the works that are being carried out in the stadium Santiago Bernabeu, the Gallic technician has practically all his staff available, with the return of important pieces such as Hazard and Asensio, after their respective injuries. The Real Madrid will seek to start this final phase of the league on the right foot to overcome the setback in the Villamarin before the break, and to continue fighting side by side with the Barca for winning this unusual championship.

In the fight for Champions, the Seville He has taken a giant step to take one of the two remaining places, but behind the Andalusians there is 4 teams separated by only 5 points. The Real society is quarter with 46 points, the same as the Getafe, that right now would be out of the maximum European competition. The Basques receive Osasuna on Sunday at 22:00, while the azulones play on Friday at 19:30 in Pomegranate. With 45 points there is the Atlético de Madrid, in sixth position, before playing on Sunday at 14:00 in San Mamés, before him Athletic. Seventh is he Valencia with 42 points and his return to LaLiga will be on Friday, in another derby, receiving the I raised from 22:00 hours.

You can check the Complete statistics of LaLiga through the following link, being able to see key aspects such as the top scorers, the classification of Zamora and the list of red or yellow cards among many other things.

THIS IS THE CLASSIFICATION

Teams Matches Points FC Barcelona 27 58 Real Madrid 27 56 Seville 27 50 Real Sociedad 27 46 Getafe 27 46 Atlético Madrid 27 45 Valencia 27 42