Classification of top scorers of the Champions League 2020-21

03/31/2021

On at 08:26 CEST

The UWCL starts the most interesting qualifying rounds on the continent. To date, eight teams are fighting for the championship: Bayern Munich, Barça, Chelsea, Manchester City, Olympique de Lyon, PSG, Rosengard and Wolfsburg. The great footballers of Europe seek to become the top scorer in the competition.

Currently, he leads this particular championship Jenni Beautiful, Soccer Club Barcelona footballer, with five goals. Very close to her are Jelena & Ccaron; ankovi & cacute ;, Sanne Troelsgaard, Melvine Malard and Sam Mewis, with four. The first two play for Rosengard and Malard and Mewis, for Lyon and City, respectively.

Nothing is decided yet. With 3 goals there are players of the stature of Kirby, Martens, Lina, White or Renard. In the absence of four games for the resolution of the UWCL, any of them could become the top scorer.

Taking into account the previous editions, Ada Hegerberg is the top scorer historical. He has reached 53 goals after passing through Stabæk, Turbine Potsdam and Lyon. They follow her Anna mittag with 51, Conny Pohlers with 48, Eugénie Le Sommer with 47, Martha with 46 and Camille Abily with 43.

Ada managed to be the top scorer in the 2015-2016 and 2017-2018 seasons, in both campaigns she was part of Olympique de Lyon, a team that has lifted the UWCL six times. In the last edition, they shared the podium Vivianne Miedema, Emueje Ogbiagbevha and Berglind Thorvaldsdóttir. with 10 points. And the one for the 2018-2019 season he took it Pernille Harder with 8 goals.

CHAMPIONS SCORING RANKING 2020/21

Jenni Hermoso (Barcelona). 5 goalsJelena & Ccaron; ankovi & cacute; (Rosengård). 4 goals Melvine Malard (Lyon). 4 goals Sam Mewis (Manchester City). 4 goals Sanne Troelsgaard (Rosengård). 4 goals Anna Anvegård (Rosengård). 3 goals Lineth Beerensteyn (Bayern). 3 goals Lina Dallmann (Bayern). 3 goals Beth England (Chelsea). 3 goals Marie-Antoinette Katoto (Paris Saint-Germain). 3 goals