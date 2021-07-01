classification of today’s stage, Wednesday June 30

Tadej pogacar (UAE-Team Emirates) has won this Wednesday the individual time trial of the fifth stage of the Tour de France, disputed between Changé and Laval over 27.2 kilometers, and hits the table of a general led still by a Mathieu Van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) who saved the yellow jersey.

🔝 TOP 10 of the STAGE + info ➡ https://t.co/zh7PTA90pd#TDF2021 pic.twitter.com/UeQlg9PRk8 – Tour de France ES (@letour_es) June 30, 2021

After this time spent in many minutes by water, but without falls for the favorites, the leader is still a Mathieu van der Poel who was fifth on the stage, with an enormous time in which he was fifth and only gave up 31 seconds with Pogacar. The Dutchman now has an 8-second margin over Pogacar, second overall, and 30 over Van Aert, who is on the provisional podium.