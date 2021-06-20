Classification of the 3rd round of the US Open

At the end of Matchday 3, the Canadian Mackenzie hughes (68), the South African Louis Oosthuizen (70) and the American Russell henley (71) form the trio of leaders with 208 total strokes (-5), two ahead of Rory McIlroy (67) and Bryson DeChambeau (68) and three in relation to John rahm (72) and two other local players on the rise, Scottie Scheffler (70) and Matthew Wolff (73).

Classification after matchday 3 (par 71):

208 Mackenzie Hughes (Can) 73-67-68

Louis Oosthuizen (RSA) 67-71-70

Russell Henley (USA) 67-70-71

210 Rory McIlroy (Irl. N.) 70-73-67

Bryson DeChambeau (USA) 73-69-68

211 Jon Rahm (ESP) 69-70-72

Scottie Scheffler (USA) 72-69-70

Matthew Wolff (USA) 70-68-73

212 Dustin Johnson (USA) 71-73-68

Collin Morikawa (USA) 75-67-70

Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA) 72-70-70

Xander Schauffele (USA) 69-71-72

Kevin Streelman (USA) 71-69-72

213 Brooks Koepka (USA) 69-73-71

Justin Thomas (USA) 73-69-71

Paul Casey (Eng) 71-75-67

Ian Poulter (Eng) 74-71-68

Francesco Molinari (Ita) 68-76-69

Sung-Jae Im (CdS) 72-72-69

Harris English (USA) 72-70-71

214 Jordan Spieth (USA) 77-69-68

Lee Westwood (Eng) 71-72-71

…

216 Patrick Cantlay (USA / 31st) 70-75-71

Adam Scott (Aus) 70-75-71

Bubba Watson (USA) 72-67-77

218 Sergio García (ESP / 45º) 71-74-73

Rafa Cabrera (ESP) 68-76-74

Shane Lowry (Irl) 72-74-72

219 Hideki Matsuyama (Jap / 54º) 69-76-74

Patrick Reed (USA) 72-73-74

Tommy Fleetwood (Eng) 72-73-74

220 Phil Mickelson (USA / 63rd) 75-69-76