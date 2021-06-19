Classification of the 2nd round of the US Open

The English Richard Bland and the American Russell Henley are the co-leaders after the second day of the US Open, the third Grand Slam of the season. Jon Rahm (5th), Rafa Cabrera (30th) and Sergio García (41st), the three Spaniards in the running, made it through the cut and will try to position themselves as well as possible during the return leg this Saturday.

2nd day (par 71):

137 Richard Bland (Eng) 70-67

Russell Henley (USA) 67-70

138 Louis Oosthuizen (RSA) 67-71

Matthew Wolff (USA) 70-68

139 Jon Rahm (ESP) 69-70

Bubba Watson (USA) 72-67

140 Mackenzie Hughes (Cana) 73-67

Xander Schauffele (USA) 69-71

Kevin Streelman (USA) 71-69

…

142 Bryson DeChambeau (USA / 13th) 73-69

Collin Morikawa (USA) 75-67

Justin Thomas (USA) 73-69

Brooks Koepka (USA) 69-73

143 Rory McIlroy (Irl. N./21º) 70-73

Lee Westwood (Eng) 71-72

144 Rafa Cabrera (ESP / 30º) 68-76

Dustin Johnson (USA) 71-73

Phil Mickelson (USA) 75-69

145 Sergio García (ESP / 41º) 71-74

Hideki Matsuyama (Jap) 69-76

Adam Scott (Aus) 70-75

Patrick Reed (USA) 72-73

Patrick Cantlay (USA) 70-75

Tommy Fleetwood (Eng) 72-73

146 Paul Casey (Eng) 71-75

Jordan Spieth (USA) 77-69

Shane Lowry (Irl) 72-74

They did not pass the cut:

148 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng) 70-78

149 Billy Horschel (USA) 74-75

150 Tony Finau (USA) 74-76

152 Webb Simpson (USA) 79-73

155 Justin Rose (Eng) 78-77