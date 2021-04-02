Classification Golden Boot 2020-2021 updated

03/21/2021

On 03/22/2021 at 11:26 CET

Bayern Munich forward, Robert Lewandowski, is the great dominator of the 2020/2021 Golden Boot classification. After the hat trick he achieved this Saturday, March 20, against Stuttgart, the Pole now has 35 goals in the Bundesliga, which translates into a total of 70 points.

With 23 goals, Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi occupy the second place in the Golden Boot ranking of this campaign. They follow Erling haaland (Borussia Dortmund) and André Silva (Eintracht Frankfurt), who scored two doubles and stand with 21 goals.

GOLDEN BOOT CLASSIFICATION 2020/21

R. Lewandowski (Bayern): 70 points (35 goals)L. MESSI (Barcelona): 46 points (23 goals)C. Ronaldo (Juventus): 46 points (23 goals)E. Haaland (Dortmund): 42 points (21 goals) A. Silva (Eintracht): 42 points (21 goals) K. Junker (Bodø / Glimt): 40.5 points (27 goals) *K. Mbappe (PSG): 40 points (20 goals)R. Lukaku (Inter Milan): 38 points (19 goals) P. Onuachu (Genk): 37.5 points (25 goals) *TO. Pellegrino (Kristiansund): 37.5 points (25 goals) *L. SUÁREZ (Atlético): 36 points (18 goals)G. Giakoumakis (Venlo): 36 points (24 goals) *K. Benzema (Real Madrid): 34 points (17 goals)M. Salah (Liverpool): 34 points (17 goals)

* Goals scored in the five main European leagues (Liga, Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue1) are valued with two points. The goals scored in the leagues between the sixth and the twenty-first are worth one and a half points.