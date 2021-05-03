Classical Capitalino: Liga MX ‘scares’ the Pumas with help to Club América

The UNAM Pumas are looking for the miracle to access the reclassification round in the present Closing tournament 2021, receiving the visit of the Eagles of America in a new edition of the Classic Capitalino, at the close of the day 17.

Liga MX has put the University team led by the Argentine coach in trouble Andres Lillini when throwing a forceful data against him prior to the opening whistle of the match against Azulcrema.

In the last 30 games held in the University Olympic stadium, the Coapa squad arrives with a favorable balance with 13 wins and only eight victories for the auriazules, in addition to nine draws; being in the Clausura 2017 tournament the last triumph of those led by Santiago Solari.

The Eagles of America will seek to break the losing streak of four games without knowing the victory in all competitions, facing the second leg of the Quarterfinals in the Concacaf Champions League.

While the Pumas de la UNAM, are in need of victory in the Classical Capitalino to become the last guest in the repechage of the Clausura 2021 tournament in Liga MX.

