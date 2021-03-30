Classic Tapatío: Atlas and Chivas unite again with the “Relate X Jalisco”

Los Rojinegros del Atlas will receive the visit of Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara on Matchday 16 of Closing Tournament 2021, for a new edition of Classic Tapatío, in which both directives joined again in the initiative “Relate X Jalisco”, which seeks to help the youth of the state.

At a press conference, Ana Karina Vázquez, director of the Jorge Vergara Foundation, pointed out that they will seek to support local sports with this campaign, since the objective of this year is to collect 25 thousand balls that will be distributed through DIF Jalisco and the organizations of both teams.

“The triumph of the next Tapatío Clásico will provoke 25 thousand smiles that will turn into innumerable little shells and stories of friendship. For this third edition of Relate X Jalisco, the Jorge Vergara Foundation and Chivas are very happy to continue working with Atlas and Ganar Serving “

“In the first edition of Relate X Jalisco, many collaborated to make it a success, so we believe that this time it will be the same. Let’s leave the rivalry on the field and together let’s build in favor of the social fabric of the state ”, added Laura Kalb de Irarragorri, president of Ganar Seriendo.

In addition to giving balls to the children of the state, on this occasion the “Relate X Jalisco” initiative will also support 50 small entrepreneurs for the development of their businesses, due to the hard blow that the local economy suffered due to the Coronavirus.

