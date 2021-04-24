Classic Regio: Liga MX ‘Scares’ Rayados with help to Club Tigres

The UANL Tigers will seek to move closer to reclassification in the present Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, receiving the visit of Rayados del Monterrey in a new edition of the Classic Regio on matchday 16.

Despite the distances in the general table of the contest, the Liga MX has put the whole of the Gang led by the Mexican coach in trouble Javier ‘Vasco’ Aguirre pre-game to be held in the university stadium.

The picture of the cats of the Brazilian strategist Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti He has maintained a dominance over the Rayados de Monterrey in his property, where he has not been defeated since the Clausura 2013 tournament.

“In #FaseRegular, the last victory of @Rayados as a visitor was in # CL13. ‘La Pandilla’ beat the felines with both Leobardo López at the University Stadium,” they wrote.

