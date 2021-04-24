Classic Regio: Jero Freixas clarifies controversy by video about Club Tigres

Jero and Jose, better known as “the World Cup couple”, made a special video about the UANL Tigres and the Monterrey Rayados on the occasion of the Classic Regio, which ended up causing quite a controversy because it is mentioned that the feline group sent them “gifts.”

Through a video, Jero and Jose made it clear that their videos are solely intended to entertain and amuse the fans a bit, and that the Tigers They did not try to “buy” them with gifts, since the jersey and stuffed animals came to them from a player from the royal club.

“We are going to make a very short clarification. We wanted to be humorous, we didn’t want to offend anyone, we wanted to honor this important classic. We are going to clarify that Tigres did not send us anything, we have no relationship with the Tigres Club, we never speak with them “

“This shirt was sent to me by a Tigres player with whom I have a very nice relationship. He sent me this shirt, he sent me the tigers, some hats. It wasn’t the club, because they are saying ‘the club wants to buy fans’, no, they didn’t send me anything “

The “World Cup couple” also sent a message to the royal fans, reminding them that in football there is “rivalry and not enmity”, so this type of situation should not be exaggerated.

“That passion does not make us forget that in football there is rivalry, there is no enmity. We are rivals, not enemies. May the best win”

