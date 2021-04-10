Classic of Spain: Fans blast Jordy Alva for his performance in the duel against Real Madrid

The side defender Jordi Alba of FC Barcelona of the Spanish League, has had a difficult encounter in front of Real Madrid in the classic, so he was busted by the fans after not being able to prevent the second goal against his club.

The defense of the team led by Ronald Koeman has suffered too much in the Spanish classic, going into halftime with a disadvantage, after scores by Karim Benzema and German Toni Kroos.

Jordi Alba has not had the game that was expected against Real Madrid, so he has been busted by the team’s fans, turning his name into a trend on Twitter internationally, after not being able to save his team 2 for 0.

Toni kroos was in charge of putting Real Madrid ahead 2-0 over Barcelona, ​​in a free kick that was deflected by Dest and on the goal line could not be rejected by Jordi Alba who ended up pushing the ball into his own goal.

