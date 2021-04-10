Classic of Spain: Fans blast Jordy Alva for his performance in the duel against Real Madrid

The side defender Jordi Alba of FC Barcelona of the Spanish League, has had a difficult encounter in front of Real Madrid in the classic, so he was busted by the fans after not being able to prevent the second goal against his club.

Read also: Liga MX: Gervinho, Parma player, in the orbit of Pumas

The defense of the team led by Ronald Koeman has suffered too much in the Spanish classic, going into halftime with a disadvantage, after scores by Karim Benzema and German Toni Kroos.

The ball deflects on Dest’s back. And I still don’t understand how Jordi Alba didn’t get that ball.

From 1-0 Zidane’s team dominates everything and now extends the advantage pic.twitter.com/SPXvwkEybP – Andres Agulla (@aagulla_espn) April 10, 2021

Jordi Alba has not had the game that was expected against Real Madrid, so he has been busted by the team’s fans, turning his name into a trend on Twitter internationally, after not being able to save his team 2 for 0.

Also read: Yanet García shows off her great rear with daring photography in a red bodysuit

Jordi Alba is not Van Nistelrooy but he does not finish badly, eh. Good header – Yihi (@YihiRM) April 10, 2021

Toni kroos was in charge of putting Real Madrid ahead 2-0 over Barcelona, ​​in a free kick that was deflected by Dest and on the goal line could not be rejected by Jordi Alba who ended up pushing the ball into his own goal.

JORDI ALBA I WILL PAY YOU A TRIP TO TURKEY WITH ARMENIAN PASSPORT – Valverdismo (@valverdismoCdA) April 10, 2021

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content