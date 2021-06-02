Classic Motor Magazine 388, on sale now: 70 years of the Toy …

In the new issue of the Classic Motor Magazine (nº 388) already on sale, we bring together five generations of an off-road vehicle that was born for military purposes and that little by little became the benchmark 4×4 model and the best multipurpose tool. Attentive to our tribute to the Toyota Land Cruiser.

June 1, 2021 (12:00 CET)

Classic Motor Magazine 388, on sale now

Reliable and solid In the harshest conditions, the BJ40 series is the most authentic of the “Heavy Duty” family. Has the character of the first Land Cruiser and retains the original approaches: minimal concessions to comfort, but maximum 4×4 capabilities.

More aimed at the North American market, the Station Wagon (HJ61 and HDJ80) they grew in size and equipment. They combine habitability, robustness and versatility to roll on any type of terrain. But the market also began to demand a street-level Land Cruiser for almost everyday use. This is how the “Light Duty” range (LJ70 / 73) was born. It still retained the capabilities of an all-wheel drive off-road vehicle, but with a refinement more suited to the road and even the big city.

Toyota Land Cruiser and its 70 years

Third shift and we get on route through Spain at the wheel of a seventies Seat 1430 Cinco Puertas (Family). Among castles, palaces, aqueducts and fortresses, we walk the first section of the Camino de Santiago (Madrid-Segovia-Valladolid).

A jump back takes us to 1940. Then, the silent and joyful march of the Dodge D14 Business Coupe it was in keeping with his line. Hence, it was the business men’s car of the 1940s. His eighties alter ego could well be the Bmw 323i, whose melodious six in a line invites you to start it up and start doing kilometers at a good pace.

Little to do with the other coupe that we put under the magnifying glass in the Buying Guide, the Lotus esprit. It was and is a striking and appreciated sports car, but technically it has light and dark that we analyze in detail.

Lotus esprit

Long before, in the fifties, they circulated through the streets of all Spain and it was the most avant-garde bus of the moment. The urban transport company EMTUSA has recovered a Pegaso 6035 Monocoque (Monotral), which we have taken from the garages and has returned to roll through the streets of Gijón.

The one that has not stopped working for almost a century is the BSA Model B by Manuel López Dueña. Known as the “Chocolatera”, its patina and rattle give away why it was the best-selling model in the 1920s.

