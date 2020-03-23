Classic games to play in the browser

Although titles like Warzone or Fortnite are making their August during quarantine, the truth is that for many this type of confinement can be a good time to rediscover the classics. And without having to buy any accessory or having to mount your own emulate, all from the browser.

NESbox is an online emulator that allows you to load classic games in the browser to play completely free, even with an alternative without ads, and without the need to resort to any external command, which is often necessary to be able to run emulator games. NESBox is fully compatible with more than 5000 titles spread across various websites that we include at the end and among them there are many of the classic tops with variety as a fundamental pillar.

Of course, the matter is that although there is nothing to install, we will need to have ROMs stored in a Drive account (free ones are used) so that both emulators can load them. You will only have to store the ROMs in a OneDrive account, click on the emulator and it will automatically load the game, it will offer us the option to configure the keys on our keyboard and that’s it, fast and without waiting.

The emulator supports NES / SNES / SEGA / Game Boy ROMs, so most of the classics are covered and we can also change platforms with amazing ease. ROMs, which until now were hosted on the web have been removed by copyright, but it is easy to locate the more than 5000 games it had available so far.

Sites like NES Files include most of the NES titles, including the Tops of the time. No Intro also has 1600 classic GameBoy titles. Also 2741 NES games and 3464 SNES games.

The emulator supports NES, SNES, GENESIS, GAMEBOY and ADVANCE files: .nes .smc .sfc .gen .smd .mb .bin .gba .gbc .gb, allows to save and load game savegames, includes local multiplayer (two controllers), map of gamepad buttons. It is free to use, with the only limitation that must be taken into account that the ROMs belong to their respective rights holders, reason why it is necessary to have certain prudence at the time of executing them.

