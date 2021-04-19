classic football is long dead

I understand the initial rejection. The words Super League and Closed have an elitist stink that goes back, that calls to say no to a sport that has always had a reputation of belonging to the people, despite the fact that it is something that has not happened for decades. Modern football It has long since run over us all and the creation of this new competition is just another step in a slow but unstoppable process over the years.

In a world in which everything is to renew or die, in which you cannot be left behind, always look to the future, forward. Those of us who are journalists know it well. Or perhaps one can refuse to practice the profession on the web because what he likes is to write on paper, because what seduces him is the traditional printed edition?

There have always been deniers of innovations. We all have someone we know who, at the beginning of the century, refused to have a mobile phone. A few years earlier, in 1998, the Champions League was created. The Champions League. “But how is it going to be champions if the third and fourth of some leagues play it,” said the most purists at the time. There is now a football lover who doesn’t like the Champions League?

Resistance to change is logical and lawful, but in football, as in life, you have to take steps forward. World sport is heading in that direction, and we are all on that train even though we may not even realize it. Why are we going to see Atlético de Madrid at Wanda and not Sporting de Hortaleza, the team from your neighborhood?

I understand smaller teams, but those same teams are great for smaller teams. It is the law of life. What needs to be done with the new Super League project is to study it carefully, see what its advantages are and what things to improve. To begin with, no it will not load the national leagues, as has been said. As long as, of course, those competitions are a little smart and know that without their big teams, surviving economically is practically impossible. And yes, there will be sports goals in the leagues, there will be invitations for sports merits.

We cling to nostalgia, that UEFA finalist Alavés, that Villarreal caressing a Champions League final. But… How long has it been since that happened? Years, many years. Let’s face it, the change had already taken place, the Super League only reflects the new reality.