A day after the government led by Chancellor Angela Merkel released the resumption of sports competitions in the country, the organizers of the German Championship on Thursday released the date of the first games since the stoppage in March due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus. It will be the next 16th, a Saturday, when six matches of the 26th round will be played. Among them, the highlight is the classic between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke 04, at the Signal Iduna Park, in Dortmund.

The duel from the Ruhr region will start at 1:30 pm local time (10:30 am Brasília time), as well as four other games: RB Leipzig vs Freiburg, Hoffenheim vs Hertha Berlin, Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Paderborn and Augsburg vs Wolfsburg. Later, Eintracht Frankfurt will host Borussia Mönchengladbach. The next day, the leader Bayern Munich will play away from home against Union Berlin and Cologne will be home against Mainz. The round will end on Monday with Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen.

According to the German government, all games will take place with closed gates. It was required that, in order for the championship to resume, athletes should be in total isolation for at least a week. In this way, Germany will be the first major European football league to be restarted after the long stoppage due to the covid-19 pandemic.

With contagion in the population under greater control, compared to other countries on the continent, Germany began measures to loosen social isolation in early April, when local clubs resumed activities. Training, not only in football but also in other sports, was allowed again – but only outdoors and according to specific rules related to the care against the coronavirus. Bayern Munich was one of the first to resume training, but on an individual basis.

Paralyzed since March 8, the German Championship is led by Bayern Munich with 55 points, four ahead of the runner-up, Borussia Dortmund. RB Leipzig and Borussia Mönchengladbach are currently the owners of the two other places for the European Champions League.

However, there are no scheduled dates for the semifinals and the German Cup decision. The local federation (DFB) reaffirmed its desire to end the tournament by June 30. Bayern Munich v Eintracht Frankfurt and Saarbrücken (fourth division) v Bayer Leverkusen are in contention for the title.

The return of football in Germany meets the thoughts of LaLiga (organizer of the Spanish Championship), who is already testing players, and the Premier League (promoter of the English Championship), which is still analyzing the best alternatives to resume the games. In France, the season has already ended and Paris Saint-Germain has been declared champion.

