Classic Capitalino: ‘Negro’ Santos justifies the terrible game of Club América vs Pumas

Former soccer player Antonio Carlos ‘Negro’ Santos has returned to do his thing on social networks, coming out in defense of the Eagles of America for his performance in the Classic Capitalino before the Pumas of the UNAM.

“Americanist friends is what the team is preparing for the Concachampions game, it is a bad game but the Eagles for that game are not worried hug,” he wrote.

Read also: Club América: The reason why Sebastián Cáceres did not play against Pumas

The Águilas del América started with a mix of substitutes and starters for the second leg of the quarterfinal round in the Concacaf Champions League against the Portland Timbers.

Americanist friends is what there is ♂️the team is preparing for the Concachampios match It is a bad match ☝ but the Eagles for that match is not worried hug – Carlos Santos (@ negrosantos13) May 3, 2021

The Azulcrema team led by the Argentine coach Santiago Solari they already assured to remain as the second best team in Closing tournament 2021 League MX, despite adding four games without knowing victory in all competitions.

Read also: Liga MX Repechage: Combinations for the National Classic in the Liguilla