Classes suspended in classrooms in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY. Derived from the change of epidemiological traffic light from green to yellow, as of tomorrow, face-to-face classes will be suspended in public and private schools of Basic, Normal and Teacher Update in the capital of the country, reported the Federal Educational Authority in Mexico City (AEFCM).

In this way and based on the Orientation Guide for the Reopening of Schools Before Covid-19, issued by the Secretaries of Health and Public Education on May 28, 2021, the educational communities will decide whether their schools will operate as Community Learning Centers (CCA).

In the event that the decision is positive, workshops can be held against school behind, give pedagogical advice and psycho-emotional support, cleaning and sanitary actions, school procedures, as well as the use of equipment and services (computers, internet, printers, TV, etc.).

The auditoriums, sports fields and the entire school infrastructure may also be used; the campus may be built and / or maintained, sessions of collegiate bodies of the school and those determined by School Health Committee, with prior authorization from the educational authority.

In all cases, the following measures must be complied with: use of a mask or handkerchief over the nose and mouth on a mandatory basis, attendance will be staggered; 40% occupancy limit; a maximum number of students and teachers will be established within each classroom and the use of open spaces will be prioritized.

Likewise, the sessions must be 45 minutes long and there must be a distance of two meters between chairs, tables and benches.

In addition, the furniture and equipment must be permanently cleaned after each session and it will be necessary to avoid attending the CCA in case of any symptoms of suspicion of SARS-CoV-2, among other measures.

Through a statement, the AEFCM stated that “the safety and health of all and all members of the educational communities are a priority, so it will continue to inform in a timely manner the measures taken in the local educational sector, based on what determined by the Health authorities and the Government of Mexico City ”.

IN THE PROCESS OF REPORTING DECISION

Following the announcement of the Federal Educational Authority of Mexico City Regarding the suspension of face-to-face classes, some schools had not posted signs warning that the 2020-2021 school year will end remotely.

This was observed in a tour of the technical high school 49 José Vasconcelos and 84 Belisario Domínguez, both in Coyoacán.

In the case of the Technical Secondary School 37 Dr. Enrique Bustamante Llaca, located in the Héroes de Churubusco neighborhood, in Iztapalapa, parents indicated that the information may be made known to them through school chats or via email.

The Motolinía University, a private campus with preschool, primary and secondary school, announced yesterday through its social networks that face-to-face classes will be suspended until further notice; however, he indicated that the teaching and administrative staff will continue to provide face-to-face care.

-Wendy Roa

In technical high school 49, in Coyoacán, the only notice that was stuck on the door was the one indicating how the two shifts would be worked in person.

