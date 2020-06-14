In the first episode of the third season of Battlestar Galactica a suicide bomber blows himself up at the graduation ceremony of a police academy. The episode, titled Occupation, aired in October 2006 on the US network Syfy. It had more than two million viewers and the reviews were enthusiastic. The funny thing, the terrorist is one of the good ones. A member of the resistance to the occupation of the Cylons, intelligent machines that have exterminated almost all human civilization.

Yes, Battlestar Galactica, which can be seen on Amazon Prime Video for a few weeks, is a science fiction series. A space opera that got into the garden of being the first series to try to explain what makes someone kill himself by putting himself in the place of the suicide. It didn’t seem like the best time for that. The country was mired in the second invasion of Iraq, which began in 2003, after the US government accused the Saddam Hussein regime of possessing weapons of mass destruction, collaborating with terrorism, and being an accessory to the 9/11 attacks. About 160,000 US soldiers were deployed to Iraq. During 2006, there had been more than one hundred indiscriminate suicide attacks with hundreds of victims. In the first six months of the year, more than 300 American soldiers had died from attacks by the Iraqi insurgency.

The main cast of the 1978 series. Maren Jensen (Athena), Dirk Benedict (Starbuck), Richard Hatch (Apollo) and Lorne Greene (Adama).

And suddenly, Battlestar Galactica, the remake of a family science fiction series originally released in 1978, became the country’s conscience. So much so that when its last episode was presented, in 2009, a round table was held at the United Nations headquarters in New York. The two main characters attended, Edward James Olmos, Admiral Adama in fiction, and Mary McDonnell, who played President Laura Roslin, along with series creator Ron D. Moore. There was also the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for the issue of children and armed conflict and a spokesperson for the High Commissioner for Human Rights. The topics to be discussed were: “Human rights, terrorism, children and armed conflict, and reconciliation and dialogue between civilizations and religions.”

No one would have expected it before its premiere coming from where it came from. The original had only lasted a season. Issued in 1978, it had been an attempt to replicate the success of Star Wars. They hadn’t bothered too much to cover it up. The design of the ships, the laser beams, the uniforms or the armor of the Cylon aliens were so similar to those of Star Wars that they only needed to start each chapter with that of “a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away”, which was basically the idea. In Galactica, humans live on 12 planets, the colonies, reached thousands of years earlier from an original world, Kobol. They have been at war for a millennium with a race of alien robots, the Cylons. When they believe that they are going to sign the definitive peace, the Cylons, with the help of a traitor, Count Baltar, destroy the twelve colonies. It is a complete massacre. Only one of the great combat ships, the Galactica, and a handful of civilian ships manage to escape genocide. A fleet with 50,000 survivors fleeing the Cylons in search of a new home. A thirteenth world in which a legend tells that a lost human tribe settled. A legendary planet called Earth.

The 1978 cylons, in their plastic armor, looked like mirror balls straight out of Studio 54.

The original, a kind of Star Trek for teenagers in the late 1970s, had created a small cult, big enough that a new version was launched almost 25 years later, which fell into the hands of Richard D. Moore. , which came precisely from Star Trek. And he sees those refugees fleeing something that no one has seen. “It was a perfect opportunity to talk about the things that were happening at that time in the world,” he said in a 2017 interview. That world was the one that had emerged after the 9/11 attacks. The Bush Jr. administration had demonized Islam, the new enemy of the West. An idea that now perpetuates the extreme right with the concept of the Islamization of the West.

Let’s see, let’s not exaggerate either: it is still a series of spaceships from a channel mainly aimed at young audiences and the endings of the chapters (76 no less, divided into four seasons) pull most of the time towards the happy ending of the Little Red Riding Hood tale. But it is more than striking that instead of focusing on the sexual tension between the characters, that there is, infidelities and love affairs, they dedicate episodes to things like the natural tendency of capitalism to create class societies that perpetuate the separation between rich and poor depending on whether you are born on the planet Sagitarion (something like the Vallecas of the colonies) or Caprica (Las Rozas, to understand us). Or to ask questions such as what should be the relationship between the military and civilian powers in case of crisis, if torture is legitimate to save lives, if the beliefs of others must be respected even if they can lead to the death of those who exercise them or if the democratic system works when elections are won through lies. Admit me it’s not bad.

Battlestar Galactica and the rest of the surviving human fleet. In total they are more or less the population of Portugalete.

To do this, Moore introduced a series of changes. First, the Cylons were a human creation that, like the Blade Runner replicants, had rebelled against their creators and had been driven from the colonies. After decades of hiding, they return to destroy their creators because they believe that, if not, it is a matter of time that humans destroy them. In the years in which they have been hidden, they have evolved from robots to twelve models of humanoids indistinguishable from men. Each model has thousands of copies, when one dies, his mind resurrects in another body, keeping his memories and experiences. Some know they are cylon, others do not. Some fall in love or develop awareness. A vein to ask questions about identity or group membership that the creator of the series seems to enjoy releasing the brave: Is someone guilty of what their peers do? What differentiates a machine from a human being? Do robots have consciousness? It also develops a most peculiar religious mystique: The Cylons are monotheistic. Humans, polytheists. The conflict is racial and religious.

The two Apollos: Jamie Bamber, from the remake, and Richard Hatch, from the original series. Hatch, who died in 2017, played Tom Zarek, a former anarcoterrorist turned politician, in the remake. And it was most convincing.

Moore, the thing with the uniforms, the ships, and the effects, seems to care justly. Most are pinned to the original. But it gives the characters a good arreón. Adama, military leader of the fleet, is the most similar to the original, a complete, sensible and reasonable military leader. His lieutenant Colonel Tigh, who in the original is little more than a lapdog, here represents all the barracks flaws: he is a violent and tactless alcoholic who despises civilians whom he regards as little less than a nuisance. He is the leader of the resistance that orders suicide attacks. Laura Roslin is the President. A former low-ranking civil servant, who is catapulted into political power because the 75 who stood before her have not survived the genocide. And she turns out to be a convinced, left-minded Democrat by American standards. Baltar, the villain, goes from noble to scientific, self-centered, opportunistic and populist genius. But also brimming with remondimientos and wanting to redeem himself.

The two main warriors also change, Apollo, the thoughtful and moralistic son of Adama, is in the new version a character full of doubts and contradictions, who bears the weight of the death of his brother and his partner. Starbuck, the smug but adorable womanizer and ace drinker of aviation, is a woman here. The new Starbuck is also infinitely more complex, an undisciplined and rebellious military man, carrying a dark past of abuse, cigar-smoking, sexually active and capable of knocking down any man who stands before him. With those complex wigs, scripts and characters. A story was built that, despite being slack on many occasions, even now it is surprising because of the boldness of its premises.

Latest news: A new version is being prepared. The Battlestar Galactica that will be one of the Peacock series, the platform created by the American network NBCU that launches in theory on July 15. The executive producer is Sam Esmail, the creator of Mr Robot and Homecoming. He has stated that it will not be a rebirth. “He will explore a new story within mythology, staying true to the original spirit.” The rest is still a mystery. Take a look at your predecessor to open your mouth.

