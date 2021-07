Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image Y Holger Rune. Possibly the two most promising players of the generation of 2003. Both will be this week at the Umag ATP 250, sharing place in the main draw and grabbing a lot of local press spots. In Croatia, a place where the legend of great champions was born, the first professional title of one of these two could arrive. Lucas Pouille and Radu Albot will try to prevent it from the first round.