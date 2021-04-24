Clásico Tapatío: Diego Cocca reveals the key to defeating Chivas

Los Rojinegros del Atlas receive a visit from Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara in the Jalisco Stadium, for a new edition of Classic Tapatío on Matchday 16 of Closing Tournament 2021 of the MX League, for which Diego Cocca revealed the key to beat the Flock.

In an interview for FOX Sports, Diego Cocca assured that they have to be a fairly tidy team behind so as not to give any space to Chivas, which generally does damage in long spaces by taking advantage of the speed of its players.

Also read: Liga MX: Santiago Ormeño has offers abroad to leave Puebla

“If we analyze, Chivas is practically the same team from the last tournament. It is our job not to let them grow, not to give them space, not to give them the opportunity. We know that they are decisive and unbalancing. So we have a very interesting challenge this Saturday “

On the Rojinegros title drought, Cocca commented that he does not take it as a disadvantage or a “burden”, but uses this as a motivation to seek to be the one to give the Foxes a new trophy.

“I don’t take it that way. We are all aware of the history of the Atlas, of many years but without titles, without successes that can be transformed into titles. I take it the other way around, I imagine giving the Atlas a title and making history “

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: