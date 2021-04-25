Clásico Tapatío: Ángel Zaldívar emulates the celebration of Adolfo Bautista in his goal against Atlas

Football player Angel Zaldívar of the Chivas de Guadalajara in the MX League, I emulate the celebration of Adolfo Bautista and Omar Bravo when he scored the winning goal in El Clásico Tapatío against Atlas, from matchday 16 of Guardians Tournament 2021.

Adolfo Bautista and Omar Bravo celebrated in acrobatic style, where the current forward of Rebaño Sagrado emulated the celebration as a tribute to remembering two old glories of the Tapatío team.

On this occasion, after his goal, Ángel Zaldívar stood on his head with his feet open, while Miguel Ponce jumped over Zaldívar in a circus act, which made the rojiblanca fans more happy.

Chivas with this triumph continues to hold on to the Atlas team, who have not beaten the Chivas del Guadalajara since the arrival of the Orlegi Group as owner of the institution after buying it from the Salinas Group.

