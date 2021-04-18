Clásico Joven: Fans surrender to the alignment of Juan Reynoso vs Club América

The Cruz Azul Machine will seek to break the tie with the Rays of Necaxa and the Emeralds of Leon of the historical record of consecutive victories in Liga MX, facing the Águilas del América in a new edition of the Classic Young.

Coach Juan Reynoso did not save anything and has put the best of his squad in the starting eleven for the game against Azulcrema, in the commitment corresponding to day 15 in Mexican soccer.

Faced with this situation, the comments and reactions of the faithful fans of the celestial team did not wait, showing their illusion of being able to achieve a new victory in the Young Classic against the Eagles of America.

THE Xl THAT WINS IT, GIVE HIM FUCK !!! – JIMMY SUPERLIDER (@ JNT3D) April 18, 2021

This is the 11th that goes for a new record! Come on you bastards – Karo (@isoykaro) April 18, 2021