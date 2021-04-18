Clásico Joven: Fans explode against VAR and arbitration in América vs Cruz Azul

The whistling Fernando Guerrero has become the protagonist of the most outstanding play in the game of the Águilas del América against the Cruz Azul Machine, on matchday 15 of the MX League.

In the 36th minute, the midfielder Alvaro Fidalgo fell into the area before the sweep of Roberto Alvarado and the referee did not award the penalty, admonishing the Azulcrema team member for faking a foul.

The referee Fernando Guerrero received the call from VAR so that he will review the play on the screen, ending up reversing the decision and scoring the penalty in favor of the Eagles of America that gave him the advantage in the Classic Young.

Faced with this action, the comments and reactions from the fans on social networks did not wait, against the Video Assistant Referee and the whistling Fernando Guerrero.

A gift to America in the #ClasicoJoven the thing about Piojo Alvarado is NEVER a criminal offense … the contact is with the leg that is envied and Fudalgo drags the leg #NoEraPenal – Fernando Cevallos (@FerCevallosF) April 18, 2021